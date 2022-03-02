Mosimane: Pharco win an apology for Sundowns defeat

Khaya Ndubane

Pitso Mosimane has described Al Ahly’s convincing victory over Pharco FC as an apology to the fans for the Caf Champions League defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.



Following their 1-0 defeat to the Brazilians last weekend, Al Ahly bounced back in style of Tuesday by hammering Pharco FC 4-1 to go top of the Egyptian Premier League.



“Our last league match against Misr El-Makkasa was similar to today, we also scored four goals.

“Against Mamelodi Sundowns we played differently, but our problem was that we only didn’t score goals against them,” said Mosimane after the game as quoted by Kingfut.

“Today (Tuesday) we scored four goals and this is an apology for the Sundowns defeat because the Al Ahly fans always deserve happiness.

“I am delighted with the players because they have received the fans’ displeasure with the loss of the last game, and today’s match was an apology,” he added.



Al Ahly’s next Caf Champions League Group A match is against Al-Merrikh at Al-Salam Stadium on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Al Ahly’s winger Hussein El-Shahat believes the Egyptian giants could still finish top of their CAF Champions League group despite their poor start.



Al Ahly are currently third in Group A, having collected one point in two games – a draw against bottom-placed Al-Hilal and a loss against Sundowns. The Brazilians lead the group, followed by Al-Merrikh, who are on four points.



“There are four games left in the group stages and we will win them all and finish top of the group,” said El-Shahat.

“We promise the fans to qualify from the group and win the Champions League for the third time in a row.”







