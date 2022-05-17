WATCH: Can anyone catch Salah in the race for the Golden Boot?

Khaya Ndubane

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is set to go down to the wire with only one goal separating the leader and the chasing pack.



ALSO READ: Klopp confident Salah, Van Dijk fit for Champions League final



Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently leads the top goalscorers leaderboard with 22 goals and he is followed closely by Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur who has netted 21 goals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United lies in third place with 18 goals, with last year’s Golden Boot winner and Son’s teammate Harry Kane in fourth with 16 goals to his name.



Salah has been rested for Tuesday’s clash against Southampton, meaning he will miss out on the chance to add to his goal tally. This has then opened up a gap for the chasing pack to try and pip him to the finish line when the last round of fixtures are played on Sunday.



Will Salah win the race or will we have a new Golden Boot winner this coming weekend?