WATCH: FIFA boss claims Qatar World Cup will be watched by 5 billion people

Khaya Ndubane

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes this year’s World Cup in Qatar will attract 5 billion viewers.



Speaking during a World Economic Forum, which was also attended by Caf president Patrice Motsepe, said the reason for such a huge interest in football because it has “different dimensions”.



“We are here at the World Economic Forum, so football has an economic dimension. It has a social dimension and it has an emotional dimension,” said Infantino.



The 2022 Fifa World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.



