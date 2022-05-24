World Soccer

WATCH: FIFA boss claims Qatar World Cup will be watched by 5 billion people

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) gestures next to the World Cup trophy during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Monday. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes this year’s World Cup in Qatar will attract 5 billion viewers.

Speaking during a World Economic Forum, which was also attended by Caf president Patrice Motsepe, said the reason for such a huge interest in football because it has “different dimensions”.

“We are here at the World Economic Forum, so football has an economic dimension. It has a social dimension and it has an emotional dimension,” said Infantino.


The 2022 Fifa World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

