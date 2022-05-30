WATCH: Pop star Camila Cabello throws tantrum as fans sing over Champions League show

Phakaaathi Reporter

Pop singer Camila Cabello hit out at supporters of Liverpool and Real Madrid after they sang over her Champions League final pre-match show inside the Stade de France on Saturday.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during out performance,” said Cabello, in a tweet she later deleted.

“Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

After deleting the tweet, she then seemed to rather change her tune ….