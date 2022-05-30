World Soccer

30 May 2022
WATCH: Pop star Camila Cabello throws tantrum as fans sing over Champions League show

'I can't believe people were singing their teams' anthem so loud,' tweeted Cabello.

Cuban-US singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performs prior to the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Pop singer Camila Cabello hit out at supporters of Liverpool and Real Madrid after they sang over her Champions League final pre-match show inside the Stade de France on Saturday.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during out performance,” said Cabello, in a tweet she later deleted.

“Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

After deleting the tweet, she then seemed to rather change her tune ….