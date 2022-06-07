Much-changed Equatorial Guinea too strong for Libya

AFP

A much-changed Equatorial Guinea side recovered from a thrashing in Tunisia last week by beating Libya 2-0 on Monday to get back into contention for a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.



It was a must-win match for the National Thunder after a 4-0 loss to Tunisia in Group J and coach Juna Micha made six changes for the second round clash in Malabo.

The new-look team delivered with Mohammed Touhami deflecting a Santiago Eneme shot into his own net on 51 minutes and Federico Bikoro converting a penalty six minutes from time.

Libya thought they had taken the lead late in the opening half, but TV replays suggested the match officials correctly called a marginal offside decision.

Tunisia top the standings with four points after a goalless draw in Botswana on Sunday, Equatorial Guinea and Libya have three each and Botswana one.

The pre-qualifying predictions were that Tunisia would finish first and clinch a record-extending 16th consecutive Cup of Nations appearance, leaving the Equatoguineans and Libyans to fight for second spot.

Qatar World Cup qualifiers Tunisia meet Libya and Equatorial Guinea face Botswana home and away between September 19 and 27 in the next two matchdays.

There are four qualifiers on Tuesday, including Group B games between Eswatini and Burkina Faso in Johannesburg and Cape Verde and Togo in Moroccan city Marrakech.

Zambia host the Comoros in Group H in Lusaka and defending champions and Group L leaders Senegal have home advantage over Rwanda in Diamniadio.