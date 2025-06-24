SA engineers freed from Equatorial Guinea jail after diplomatic push

South African engineers jailed on drug charges in Guinea have been released after diplomatic interventions and presidential clemency.

South African engineers Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham returned home on Saturday night after being detained in Equatorial Guinea for more than two years. Picture: X/@RonaldLamola

The government’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy and engagements with the government of Guinea – including visits by former international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor and her successor, Ronald Lamola – bore fruit this week when engineers Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham were released from jail in Equatorial Guinea.

The two were arrested and detained in Guinea on 9 February, 2023 on drug-related charges, which they maintain were trumped up.

Engineers unlawfully detained on drug-related charges

They were sentenced to 12 years in jail, but released after being granted clemency by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The families of the two have asked for privacy to celebrate their return following many months of negotiations and prayers.

Department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri welcomed the release, saying: “South Africa expresses its sincere gratitude to the government of Equatorial Guinea for considering – and ultimately granting – this presidential pardon, allowing Huxham and Potgieter to return home to their loved ones,” he said.

A spokesperson for the families, Shaun Murphy, described the duo’s homecoming as an eventually happy day.

‘A happy day’

Murphy said the past two years and four months had been unimaginably painful for both families.

“The families expressed their deepest appreciation to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes,” he said.

