An idiot’s guide to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

With the final qualifying games to be played next week, excitement is slowly starting to build for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales beating Ukraine to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar means 30 of the 32 teams for the showpiece event are now known.

There are now only two spots left for the tournament that will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Four teams will again be divided into eight groups – A to H – with the final to be played at Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday, December 18.

Four-time winners Germany were the first team to qualify via the qualification process in Europe, while five-time winners Brazil secured a spot by finishing in the top four in the South American qualification process.

The eight final groupings are thus:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

In Group D one of Australia or Peru will advance to join France, Denmark and Tunisia, while in Group E one of Costa Rica or New Zealand will advance to join Spain, Germany and Japan in a group.

These intercontinental playoffs will take place on 13 and 14 June in Qatar.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stages, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.