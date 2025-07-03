Magesi appoint Maduka as new coach

The 54-year-old takes over from Owen Da Gama, who parted ways with Dikwena tša Meetse last week.

Ambitious Betway Premiership side Magesi FC have announced the appointment of John Maduka as their new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season.



“Magesi Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of John Maduka as the team’s new Head Coach.



“Maduka joins Dikwena Tša Meetse after a thorough search. The former Malawian international will start his new job with immediate effect,” read a statement from Magesi on Thursday.



Maduka was last in charge of Royal AM before the club was dissolved midway through last season, following club boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s financial troubles with SARS.



Maduka will be aiming to improve on Da Gama’s 13th place finish last season and also defend the Carling Black Label Knockout.



Meanwhile, Magesi have confirmed the departure of 10 players ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.



The players are: Gift Motupa, Ntsako Makhubela, Deolin Mekoa, Rhulani Manzini, Amos Mokwena, Boikanyo Komane, Maboke Matlakala, Anathi Ngwadla, Given Mashikinya and Menzi Ndwandwe