OPINION – AFCON 2025 group should hold no fear for Bafana

If Bafana can make it to the World Cup, and perform well at the AFCON, 2025 could even be considered more successful than last year.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is lifted into the air by Bafana players after they secured a bronze and last year’s Africa Cu of Nations. Can they do even better at Morocco 2025? Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana’s success in 2024 has to give them confidence they can compete for honours again at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco at the end of the year.

South Africa can also take heart from a potentially easier draw overall than they had for the finals at the start of last year in the Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos’ side will face the might of Egypt in Group C, following the draw in Rabat on Monday. But in Angola and Zimbabwe, they will also take on two sides they will feel they can get the better of in the battle to reach the knockout rounds.

Bafana took AFCON 2023 by surprise

At the last AFCON, Bafana had to take on both Mali and Tunisia in the group stages, and did well to seal a runners-up spot in their group with a goalless draw against Tunisia.

Broos’ side went on to stun World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16, and record their best finish at an Africa Cup of Nations in 26 years, when they came home with a bronze medal.

Bafana have shown over the last year or so that under Broos they are a match for any team on the continent. They may lack the overseas based stars from teams like Morocco, Egypt and Nigeria. But Broos has fostered a team spirit that has brought a sense of hope back for the fans after years of misery.

All this means that even if Egypt bring stars like Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush to Morocco at the end of the year, Bafana can have evidence-backed confidence that they can take down the Pharaohs.

And even if they lose to Egypt Bafana still have, on paper, an easier path to the last 16 than they had last time around.

Before the AFCON finals, there is an opportunity for Bafana to further enhance their status on the continent by qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

World Cup bound?

Broos’ side are joint top of their group after four games. With only the top spot in the group guaranteed a place at the World Cup, Bafana need to keep on winning. But the last year has to give them every confidence they can do just that.

If they can make it, and perform well at the AFCON, 2025 could even be considered more successful than last year’s triumphant return to form.