African players in Europe: Ouattara stars in Bournemouth romp

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers from the FA Cup and major European leagues:

Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara scored twice for Bournemouth in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round rout of second-tier West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Ghana star Antoine Semenyo also netted for the Cherries, who will be away to Everton in the next round.



ALSO READ: Foster back in the goals as Burnley reach FA Cup fourth round

Everton sealed a 2-0 home win over Peterborough United through a stoppage-time penalty converted by Senegal froward Iliman Ndiaye.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers from the FA Cup and major European leagues:

ENGLAND

DANGO OUATTARA, ANTOINE SEMENYO (Bournemouth)

Ouattara slotted home Justin Kluivert’s pass in the 34th minute and struck again with another composed finish before half-time. Semenyo scored for the sixth time this term, firing into the roof of the net in the 47th minute.

ILIMAN NDIAYE (Everton)

Ndiaye claimed his fifth goal this season just hours after Toffees boss Sean Dyche was sacked. His goal wrapped up a win against third-tier Peterborough at Goodison Park. David Moyes was subsequently confirmed as struggling Everton’s replacement for Dyche.

SPAIN

SEYDOUBA CISSE (Leganes)

The Guinea midfielder struck for the relegation-battling minnows to earn a 1-1 draw at Espanyol. Cisse made a well-timed run into the area before slotting home to equalise with his second goal of the season in 17 league appearances.

ITALY

ANDRE-FRANK ZAMBO ANGUISSA (Napoli)

Cameroon international Anguissa scored his fourth league goal of the season in Serie A leaders Napoli’s 2-0 win over struggling Verona, which kept them four points clear at the top of the table. The 29-year-old former Marseille and Fulham midfielder struck just after the hour mark with a long-distance rocket after a smart exchange of passes with Romelu Lukaku.

GERMANY

OMAR MARMOUSH (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Marmoush’s first-half goal gave Eintracht a 1-0 Bundesliga win at St Pauli. With 32 minutes gone, the Egyptian showed the calmness and quality which have linked him with a move to Manchester City. He collected the ball in a crowded penalty area, turned and blasted it into the net for his 14th league goal of the season.

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy’s late penalty gave the flu-hit home side a shot at an unlikely point in a 3-2 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. After trailing 3-1, the Guinea international converted a 79th-minute spot-kick to reduce the gap to a single goal.

NATHAN TELLA (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen won at Dortmund after Nathan Tella put them ahead within 25 seconds. The Nigerian blasted a rocket into the top corner for the second fastest goal of the league season.

FRANCE

GODUINE KOYALIPOU (Lens)

The Central African Republic forward made an immediate impact on his Lens debut, equalising in his new team’s 2-1 win at Le Havre. Koyalipou arrived in Ligue 1 just a few days earlier, joining Lens from CSKA Sofia for a reported two million euros ($2.05m) on a deal to 2028. He had scored 15 goals in the first half of the season in Bulgaria.

KIKI KOUYATE (Montpellier)

The Mali centre-back made his first appearance for Montpellier in three-and-a-half months after injury, but it was a miserable day for him and his club. Kouyate came off the bench in the second half, but was sent off just over 10 minutes later after receiving two yellow cards. Montpellier lost 3-1 at home to Angers and are rooted to the foot of the table.