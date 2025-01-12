Foster back in the goals as Burnley reach FA Cup fourth round

Lyle Foster scored for Burnley on Saturday in their FA Cup win over Reading. Picture: NurPhoto via AFP

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster opened the scoring for Burnley as they won 3-1 at Reading to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Foster turned Joe Bauress’ fine cross into the net at the second attempt in the 71st minute. It was Foster’s first goal for Burnley since he scored against Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship on August 31.

The 24 year-old former Orlando Pirates marksman was injured for some time after he had to be stretchered off for Bafana in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in October.

This was his first start for Burnley since then, though he had made four brief substitute appearances in the Championship for Scott Parker’s side.

The game against Reading on Saturday ended up going to extra time, as reading equalised soon after Foster’s goal. But two goals from Zian Flemming for the Clarets in extra time sent Burnley into the fourth round.

Foster played the full 120 minutes, and will now hope to fight his way back into the starting line-up in the Championship, as Burnley push for promotion back to the English Premier League.