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Argentina coach Scaloni hails ‘legend’ Messi before World Cup final

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

18 July 2026

01:30 pm

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'It fills me with pride because he is the best player in the history of football,' Scaloni said of Messi

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has had another spectacular World Cup finals. Picture: Thomas COEX / AFP

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni urged fans to make the most of seeing Lionel Messi lead his team out in another World Cup final at the age of 39 as the holders aim to retain the trophy when they take on Spain this weekend.

Scaloni lauds Messi

“He has made history. He is a legend,” Scaloni said of the former Barcelona player, who has already helped Argentina win a World Cup and back-to-back Copa America titles in the last five years.

Messi’s international career has enjoyed a remarkable late renaissance — a decade ago he briefly retired from the Argentina team at the age of 29 after a Copa America final loss to Chile, his fourth defeat in a final for his country.

Messi and Scaloni hugged on the pitch at full-time after Wednesday’s 2-1 semi-final win over England, with the Argentine captain calling that victory “pure history”.

“It fills me with pride because he is the best player in the history of football,” Scaloni said of Messi, who has scored eight goals at this World Cup, which is his sixth, and is the tournament’s all-time top scorer with 21.

“To have been able to get to a final in the way that he has in this moment, at the age of 39, I think it is incredible.

“That is why I said we should enjoy having him, because look at what happened with Diego (Maradona) and how we ended up missing him.

“We still have Leo and we should appreciate that. He is the historic figure and the legend, as are all these players who have given us these marvellous years.”

Argentina had gone 28 years without winning a major international title before lifting the Copa America in 2021 to spark this current golden era.

‘The journey to get this far has been incredible’

“They have done things that a few years ago were unthinkable. It was not easy to get here and to compete at this level over so many years,” he said ahead of Sunday’s final at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York City.

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“We might win and I hope we do but in any case the journey to get this far has been incredible.”

Scaloni said he could not answer whether the game would definitely be Messi’s last at a World Cup, but it seems highly unlikely he will continue until the next one in 2030.

Argentina will have to beat the reigning European champions if they are to become the first nation in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

“They are a great team. Everything worries me about them,” Scaloni said.

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Argentina FIFA World Cup Lionel Andrés Leo Messi Spain

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