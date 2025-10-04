Arsenal must find next level to win trophies: Arteta

"Even with that winning rate we haven't won major trophies, so that shows the level," he said.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have to find a new level to win major trophies as he prepares to take charge of the Gunners for the 300th time.

Arsenal could go top of the Premier League, for a couple of hours at least, if they beat West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday, before current leaders Liverpool face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



Arteta, 43, brings up his triple century with an impressive win rate of 58 percent, yet he cannot match the trophy hauls of predecessors such as Arsene Wenger and George Graham.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup in his first season in charge, in 2019/20, but has not won major silverware since, with Arsenal finishing as Premier League runners-up in each of the past three seasons.

“That’s why you have to do what has been done before, but this level is not enough, it has to be much more, and it is much more difficult. That’s what we’ll try to focus on doing.”

Arsenal have lost to West Ham at the Emirates in each of the past two seasons.

The Hammers are now under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo, who recently took over from the sacked Graham Potter.

“We want to continue to play and flow and dominate games in the manner that we are doing,” said Arteta, whose team have also won both of their Champions League games so far this season.

“It’s about generating momentum,” he added. “There are periods in the season that are critical and tomorrow’s game is a really important one for us.

“That’s why from the beginning we need to generate that and go for it, because after we have a two-week break with the international week.”