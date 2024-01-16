World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By AFP

1 minute read

16 Jan 2024

07:06 pm

Burkina Faso beat Mauritania at AFCON with last-gasp penalty

The result means the Stallions are top of Group D after rivals Algeria and Angola drew 1-1 on Monday.

Bertrand Traore - Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore scores the winner from the penalty spot. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Bertrand Traore came off the bench to score a 96th-minute winner from the penalty spot as Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 1-0 in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The match in Bouake was all set to finish in a goalless stalemate until Issa Kabore went down in the box under a challenge from Mauritania defender Nouh El Abd four minutes into stoppage time.

Called across to review the tackle on the pitch side monitor, the Moroccan referee decided to give a spot-kick and Traore, who has made just six appearances for Aston Villa this season off the bench, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Stallions on top

The result means the Stallions, runners-up at the 2013 AFCON, are top of Group D after rivals Algeria and Angola drew 1-1 on Monday.

Burkina Faso’s next outing is against Algeria in Bouake on Saturday.

Appearing at their third consecutive Cup of Nations, Mauritania are still without a win at the tournament in seven attempts.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations BURKINA FASO

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe