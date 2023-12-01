Van Wyk grateful to Banyana coaching staff after equalling African record

" It's 184 caps, one more cap to go and I am just happy to be with the team," said the defender.

Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk is grateful for the opportunity to play after starting in the 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in the final round of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier match at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Van Wyk became the second player male or female to reach 184 caps for the national team in Africa after Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan.

The Banyana defender will have an opportunity to make history and set a new record of 185 international caps when the South African national women’s team host Burkina Faso in the second leg to be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

“I am very happy the coaching staff gave me an opportunity to step on the field and I am grateful to my teammates for supporting me. It’s 184 caps, one more cap to go and I am just happy to be with the team. It is just unfortunate that we didn’t get the result that we came here for,” said the veteran defender.

“But we have one leg to go which I am sure will be a positive one.”

Even though Van Wyk is not entirely happy with the outcome of the game, the JVW FC defender believes the team will get a good result at home.

“It’s good that we scored a goal, unfortunate that we conceded one. It’s now what we wanted coming here, but knowing they have to come to South Africa where we are very strong and have the supporters behind us – we saw in our game against Congo that we dominate every game we play at home.

“We now know how Burkina Faso plays I think we can capitalise on their weaknesses. Unlucky with the result, but we have one more chance to go and I am pretty sure it will be a good result for us.”

Banyana, who are the current champions of Africa – are expected to land back in South Africa on Saturday and prepare for the return leg which will see the winner earning a place in next year’s Wafcon in Morocco.