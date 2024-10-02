Chelsea’s Conference League exile follows internal turmoil

Chelsea's hopes of returning to the Champions League next season lie at the feet of Cole Palmer.

On Thursday, Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea will host Genk in a Europa League Conference League clash at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Just three years after being crowned kings of Europe, Chelsea find themselves slumming it in the UEFA Conference League.

The Blues have endured a torrid period on and off the pitch since winning the Champions League for the second time in their history in 2021.

That memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto will seem a lifetime ago when Chelsea start their campaign in the unglamorous Conference League against Belgian minnows Gent on Thursday.



Champions League glory looked set to be the springboard for a golden period after Chelsea went on to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the European Super Cup the following season.

But instead of facing European super-powers like City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich this season, Chelsea will instead spend their European nights in the third tier Conference League playing unheralded opponents including Noah, Astana, Shamrock Rovers and Heidenheim.

Only oft-injured defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain from the team that beat City.

Kai Havertz, Chelsea’s goal-scoring hero against City, now plays for London rivals Arsenal after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, while N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger have all left.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as manager by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly just over a year after masterminding the triumph in Portugal.

Chelsea’s decline has been steep since then, with 12th and sixth place finishes in the last two seasons accompanied by a domestic trophy drought that extends back to 2018.

Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali have spent over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on a parade of underachieving signings since buying the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

– ‘He’s a humble guy’ –

The pair have also made a host of rash managerial moves, hiring and firing Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino after Tuchel’s abrupt exit, while also using Frank Lampard as an unconvincing temporary appointment.

Squabbling in the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge has hardly helped Chelsea’s cause.

Boehly and Eghbali reportedly want to buy each other’s stakes in the west London club after falling out over numerous issues, including Pochettino’s departure in the close-season after one year in charge.

Chelsea’s hopes of returning to the Champions League next season lie at the feet of Cole Palmer, who is emerging as a superstar in his second season with the club.

Surprisingly allowed to leave Manchester City last term after unsuccessfully pushing for more game-time in Pep Guardiola’s side, Palmer has been one of the few bright spots in the Boehly-Eghbali era.

Palmer’s four-goal haul in Saturday’s Premier League victory over Brighton underlined the England forward’s vast potential at a time when Chelsea might be showing signs of a revival. They sit fourth in Premier League.

Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half after demolishing the Brighton defence.

Last season’s PFA Young Player of the Year already has six goals in eight matches in all competitions this season.

Coached by current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in City’s Elite Development Squad, the 22-year-old is fulfilling the potential the Italian spotted all those years ago.

“What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League, this doesn’t change the way he is. He’s a humble guy and for me it’s the most important thing,” Maresca said.

“He’s a top player and today, in football, young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes.

“He’s special player. He doesn’t need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly.”



Palmer has been left out of Chelsea’s Conference League squad to manage his workload, but if he maintains his blistering form, he will be the first name on Maresca’s team-sheet in more high-profile European matches next season.

“When you have a player in your team like Cole Palmer, then anything is possible,” Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho said.