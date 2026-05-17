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Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager on four-year deal

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 May 2026

10:41 am

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'Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager of the men's team,' Chelsea said in a statement.

Xabi Alonso - Chelsea

Chelsea FC announced Xabi Alonso as their new men’s team manager on Sunday. Picture: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP

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Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso as the club’s manager on Sunday on a four-year deal with the Spaniard the latest coach tasked with turning around the club’s fortunes.

Chelsea have the blues

The Blues lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City on Saturday and lie ninth in the Premier League with two games of the campaign to go.

Alonso rose to prominence as one of Europe’s brightest coaches by guiding Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten German league and cup double in the 2023/24 season.

However, he lasted just seven months in the Real Madrid hotseat. Appointed last year, he departed the Spanish giants in January.

July 1 start for Alonso

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager of the men’s team,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.”

Alonso faces a huge task to get Chelsea back in the running for major honours.

Defeat at Wembley on Saturday means they have now gone eight seasons without a domestic trophy despite huge investment in the transfer market.

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