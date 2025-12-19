City to turn up the heat on Arsenal in PL title race

It will be the Reds’ first league outing without Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League enters one of its most demanding periods of the season, with all 20 clubs facing four matches in the space of just two weeks.

Squad rotation will be unavoidable as managers attempt to navigate a gruelling festive schedule that could prove decisive in shaping the title race.

Saturday’s action gets under way with Chelsea travelling to Newcastle United for a 2:30pm kick-off at St James’ Park.

Both sides arrive with confidence after progressing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with Chelsea seeing off Cardiff City while Newcastle edged Fulham.

Later in the day, attention turns to north London where Liverpool visit Tottenham Hotspur at 5pm. It will be the Reds’ first league outing without Mohamed Salah, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Liverpool enjoyed this fixture last season, claiming a 6-3 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before completing the double with a 5-1 win at Anfield. Whether they can replicate that attacking dominance without their talisman remains a key talking point.

The spotlight, however, remains firmly on Arsenal at the summit of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side go into the game against Everton knowing that every point is vital with Manchester City in close pursuit.

The Gunners top the standings on 36 points, two clear of the champions, but face a potential setback with Martin Zubimendi an injury concern. The midfielder has started 15 of Arsenal’s 16 league matches this season, underlining his importance ahead of the late 10pm kick-off.

City, meanwhile, will be expected to do their part earlier in the day when they host West Ham United. Pep Guardiola’s men completed a league double over the Hammers last season, scoring seven goals in the process, and will be strong favourites to collect maximum points once again. A win would see City move top, at least temporarily, increasing the pressure on Arsenal.

Sunday’s headline fixture sees Manchester United face a stern test away to an in-form Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side are on a nine-match winning run across all competitions and have turned Villa Park into a fortress.

United’s task is made even more complicated by the absence of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui, who are all away on AFCON duty.