De la Fuente claims ‘no racism’ in Spain before England showdown

"I never talked about racism in Spain. I answered politely a question about what happens," he said.

Luis de la Fuente insisted on Saturday Spain did not have a racism problem ahead of his team’s Nations League showdown with England despite an upcoming stadium punishment for anti-Muslim chanting earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters a day after England coach Thomas Tuchel said he would speak to his players about the anti-racism protocol in place before Sunday’s match in Madrid, De la Fuente said there is “no racism” in Spain.

England players faced racist abuse during a game in the Spanish capital in 2004, while La Roja will have to play their next home friendly with a reduced capacity as a punishment for supporters singing a discriminatory chant about Muslims during a fixture against Egypt in March.

Numerous other incidents of racist abuse at Spanish football matches — most notably those targeting Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior — have occurred in Spain in recent years.

Tuchel said on Friday: “I think the referee and the officials know about that (racist chanting)… There is a protocol in place and it’s important that the players know about the protocol.”

He later clarified his comments as not being specifically about Spain and criticised reporters for creating “a lot of confusion for absolutely nothing.”

“I never talked about racism in Spain. I answered politely a question about what happens,” he said.

De la Fuente added he was not sure whether star attacker Lamine Yamal, who missed Spain’s win over the Czech Republic on Thursday with a knee problem, would start the match.

“We’ll see if he starts, but if he plays, it will be because he is fit to do so. I’m not sure if he can manage a full 90 minutes, but he is in perfect shape,” said De la Fuente.