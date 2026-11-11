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Endrick considering leaving Real Madrid to play more

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

11 November 2026

09:10 am

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"I don't know what will happen in January, all I ask for is that it is the best thing for my career," he said.

Endrick considering leaving Real Madrid to play more

Brazil’s player Endrick attends a press conference ahead of the Mizuho Blue Challenge Kallang Football Series in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

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Brazil international forward Endrick said on Tuesday that he wants to play regularly, whether at Real Madrid or elsewhere, as was the case when he joined Lyon on loan last January.

The 20-year-old is set to play a role with the Selecao in a friendly against Japan in Singapore on Saturday.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the French Ligue 1, where he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 21 matches for Lyon.

At Real he has been a bit-part player this season, as he was in the first half of the last campaign.

It has left him eyeing another potential January move when the transfer window reopens.

“I don’t know what will happen in January, all I ask for is that it is the best thing for my career,” he said from Singapore.

“I’m very young… I’m still 20 and I’ll see what happens. I just want to play, to be happy, to help my teammates, score goals, provide assists, as I was able to do at Lyon, which was one of the best things that happened to me in my life.”

That move helped Endrick make coach Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad.

But in Madrid, he faces tough competition to make Jose Mourinho’s team.

“It’s an opportunity to be at Real Madrid, but I know that there, in my position, there is one of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe,” he added.

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Endrick was injured at the start of the campaign and has played only 141 minutes this season across seven appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

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