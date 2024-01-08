Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78: German football federation
Beckenbauer had in the last years been suffering from health problems.
German football legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away, the German Football Federation confirmed on Monday. Picture: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON / SVEN SIMON / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
Football legend Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78, the German football federation told AFP’s sports subsidiary SID on Monday.
Beckenbauer, one of only three men to win the World Cup as player and as a coach, passed away on Sunday, the DFB said.
Former captain of the German team in the 1970s, Beckenbauer had in the last years been suffering from health problems.
Factfile on Franz Beckenbauer, whose death was announced on Monday:
Name: Franz Beckenbauer
Nickname: ‘The Kaiser’
Date of birth: September 11, 1945 (78 years old)
Place of birth: Munich
Nationality: West German/German
Height: 1m81 (5 foot 11 inches)
Sport/position: Football/Libero
– Playing career –
Clubs: Bayern Munich (1964-1977), New York Cosmos (1977-1980), Hamburg (1980-1982), New York Cosmos (1982-1983)
Club honours
European Cup (3): 1974, 1975, 1976
Intercontinental Cup: 1976
European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1967
Bundesliga (5): 1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982
German Cup (4): 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971
North American Soccer League (3): 1977, 1978, 1980
Internationals: 103 caps for West Germany, with 50 as captain
International goals: 14
World Cup squads: 1966, 1970, 1974
Debut: Sweden 1 West Germany 2, World Cup qualifier, September 26, 1965
First goal: Netherlands 2 West Germany 4, friendly, March 23, 1966
Last cap: France 1 West Germany 0, friendly, February 2, 1977
International honours
World Cup winner: 1974
World Cup runner-up: 1966
European champion: 1972
– Managerial career –
Clubs: Marseille (1990-1991), Bayern Munich (1993-1994, 1996)
Club honours
UEFA Cup: 1996
Bundesliga: 1994
National: 66 matches as coach of West Germany from 1984 to 1990
First match: West Germany 1 Argentina 3, friendly, September 12, 1984
Last match: West Germany 1 Argentina 0, World Cup final, July 8, 1990
International honours
World Cup winners: 1990
World Cup runners-up: 1986
– Boardroom career –
Bayern Munich: vice-president, 1991-1994
Bayern Munich: president, 1994-2009
Bayern Munich: chairman of advisory board, 2002-2009
Bayern Munich: honourary president, 2009-20xx
FIFA: vice-president, 2007-2011
German Football Federation (DFB): vice-president 1998-2010
2006 World Cup: president of organising committee
– Individual awards –
Ballon d’or (2): 1972, 1976
German Player of the Year (4): 1966, 1968, 1974, 1976
FIFA Order of Merit: 1984
Commanders’ Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany: 2006
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2007
FIFA Presidential Award: 2012