Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78: German football federation

Beckenbauer had in the last years been suffering from health problems.

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away, the German Football Federation confirmed on Monday. Picture: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON / SVEN SIMON / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

Football legend Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78, the German football federation told AFP’s sports subsidiary SID on Monday.

Beckenbauer, one of only three men to win the World Cup as player and as a coach, passed away on Sunday, the DFB said.

Former captain of the German team in the 1970s, Beckenbauer had in the last years been suffering from health problems.

Factfile on Franz Beckenbauer, whose death was announced on Monday:

Name: Franz Beckenbauer

Nickname: ‘The Kaiser’

Date of birth: September 11, 1945 (78 years old)

Place of birth: Munich

Nationality: West German/German

Height: 1m81 (5 foot 11 inches)

Sport/position: Football/Libero

– Playing career –

Clubs: Bayern Munich (1964-1977), New York Cosmos (1977-1980), Hamburg (1980-1982), New York Cosmos (1982-1983)

Club honours

European Cup (3): 1974, 1975, 1976

Intercontinental Cup: 1976

European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1967

Bundesliga (5): 1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982

German Cup (4): 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971

North American Soccer League (3): 1977, 1978, 1980

Internationals: 103 caps for West Germany, with 50 as captain

International goals: 14

World Cup squads: 1966, 1970, 1974

Debut: Sweden 1 West Germany 2, World Cup qualifier, September 26, 1965

First goal: Netherlands 2 West Germany 4, friendly, March 23, 1966

Last cap: France 1 West Germany 0, friendly, February 2, 1977

International honours

World Cup winner: 1974

World Cup runner-up: 1966

European champion: 1972

– Managerial career –

Clubs: Marseille (1990-1991), Bayern Munich (1993-1994, 1996)

Club honours

UEFA Cup: 1996

Bundesliga: 1994

National: 66 matches as coach of West Germany from 1984 to 1990

First match: West Germany 1 Argentina 3, friendly, September 12, 1984

Last match: West Germany 1 Argentina 0, World Cup final, July 8, 1990

International honours

World Cup winners: 1990

World Cup runners-up: 1986

– Boardroom career –

Bayern Munich: vice-president, 1991-1994

Bayern Munich: president, 1994-2009

Bayern Munich: chairman of advisory board, 2002-2009

Bayern Munich: honourary president, 2009-20xx

FIFA: vice-president, 2007-2011

German Football Federation (DFB): vice-president 1998-2010

2006 World Cup: president of organising committee

– Individual awards –

Ballon d’or (2): 1972, 1976

German Player of the Year (4): 1966, 1968, 1974, 1976

FIFA Order of Merit: 1984

Commanders’ Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany: 2006

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2007

FIFA Presidential Award: 2012