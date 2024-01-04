2024U: 5 things South Africans can expect this year

As South Africans embrace the dawn of 2024, here are the events to look forward to.

Lyle Foster looks increasingly unlikely to play for Bafana Bafana at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Yearly we tend to want to see life clearly, with new opportunities and experiences. Like any other nation, South Africa looks forward to these new possibilities in 2024. From political turning points to economic advancements, entertainment and the excitement of sports, here is a look into what South Africans can expect this year.

Shaping the nation’s future: Elections

2024 will be a monumental year, as the nation prepares for its seventh national elections.

“The National and Provincial Elections (NPE 2024) is ready to host eligible voters at over 23 296 voting stations across the country,” according to the Electoral Commission.

A date for the elections has not yet been announced, as they have to be declared by the president. The new government must be elected within 90 days of parliament’s final term, which ends in May.

This means elections are likely to be held between May and August.

Big family meeting: Sona

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) on the 8th of February will serve as a platform for the president to address and outline the government’s priorities, policies, and plans for the upcoming year.

The address will highlight the achievements and challenges faced by the country.

Many will want to hear how SA plans to battle high unemployment, load shedding, student funding and education, a looming water crisis and corruption.

Money matters: Budget Speech

The annual budget speech will be delivered a few days later and shape South Africa’s economic landscape for 2024.

During this address, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to unveil the country’s plans to grow the economy and address our money problems.

The budget speech will also give citizens a look into money needed, and set aside, for education, healthcare, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship

A winning start? Bafana Bafana at Afcon

Sports have long been a unifying force, and in 2024, South Africans can await the thrilling kick-off of their beloved national football team, Bafana Bafana, at the African Cup of Nations.

The tournament kicks off in just a few days’ time, 13 January, and Bafana Bafana will take to the field on the 16th against Mali.

As outlined in The Citizen’s Sporting Wish List for 2024, the nation’s sports fans hope 2024 will see Bafana Bafana win a few matches.

A party next door: Hey Neighbour

Hey Neighbour, an annual entertainment event in South Africa, had a highly successful edition in 2023, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.

The event featured thrilling activities, food stalls and live performances from both local and international celebrities such as Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, HER, Nasty C, Tyla etc.

Anticipation is now building for this year’s event, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for this year’s line-up.