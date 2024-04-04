Hat-trick hero Palmer fires Chelsea to last-gasp win over Man Utd

Defeat for United leaves them 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Hat-trick hero Cole Palmer scored twice deep into stoppage time on Thursday as Chelsea stunned Manchester United 4-3, all but ending United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s men appeared set for a famous victory after storming back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a staggering game containing a combined 47 shots.

But Palmer had the last word, levelling from the penalty spot in the 100th minute and then netting the winner moments later.

Defeat for United leaves them 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with just eight games to play and facing a season outside Europe’s elite club competition.

But it lifts Mauricio Pochettino’s men to 10th spot in the table, keeping them in the hunt for European places.

Chelsea came into the match without a win against Manchester United in 12 Premier League meetings but were ahead in just the fourth minute through captain Conor Gallagher.

Palmer doubled the home side’s lead with his first penalty in the 19th minute in a torrid opening for Ten Hag’s inconsistent team.

But two goals in a five-minute spell later in the first half by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes pulled the visitors level as the contest caught light.

Play swung wildly from end to end in a thrilling second period but Garnacho headed home a pinpoint cross from Antony to put United ahead in the 67th minute.

Eight minutes added

The visitors appeared set for a morale-boosting win but the officials signalled there would be eight minutes of added time.

Chelsea were given a lifeline when Diogo Dalot lunged at Noni Madueke and referee Jarred Gillett’s on-field decision to award a spot kick was confirmed after a lengthy VAR check.

But the drama did not stop there.

United were caught out by a quick corner from Enzo Fernandes, who played it short to Palmer.

The Chelsea man fired home past the despairing Onana with the help of a deflection to seal the three points, sending the Stamford Bridge crowd wild.