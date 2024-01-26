Klopp says he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he is leaving the English Premier League club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Klopp’s announcement sent shockwaves through the Liverpool fanbase.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand it is a shock for a lot of people in this moment,” said the 56 year-old German.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, the city our supporters. I love the team, but I still take this decision, that shows you I am convinced it is one I have to take.”

Klopp explained that the reason he is leaving is that he does not feel his has a lot of fuel left in the tank.

“I am running out of energy …. I am absolutely fine now but I know I cannot do the job again and again and again.”