26 Jan 2024

12:57 pm

Klopp says he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

'I love the team, but I still take this decision, that shows you I am convinced it is one I have to take,' said the Liverpool head coach.

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season. Picture: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he is leaving the English Premier League club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Klopp’s announcement sent shockwaves through the Liverpool fanbase.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand it is a shock for a lot of people in this moment,” said the 56 year-old German.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, the city our supporters. I love the team, but I still take this decision, that shows you I am convinced it is one I have to take.”

Klopp explained that the reason he is leaving is that he does not feel his has a lot of fuel left in the tank.

“I am running out of energy …. I am absolutely fine now but I know I cannot do the job again and again and again.”

