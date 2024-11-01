La Liga Matchday 12 preview: Barcelona look to keep great form

Matchday 11 of the La Liga season was a memorable one, as FC Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the...

Matchday 11 of the La Liga season was a memorable one, as FC Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the first El Clasico of the season.

Although they’ve moved six points clear at the top, Hansi Flick’s side cannot afford to lower the intensity as they now have another rivalry match coming up in Matchday 12, this time against city rivals RCD Espanyol. That is just one of the several big matches taking place this weekend.



The first game of Matchday 12 comes on Friday, a duel between Deportivo Alavés and RCD Mallorca. The Basque side has lost five games in a row and is slipping down the table rapidly, so coach Luis García Plaza knows he needs a positive result against one of his former clubs.



ALSO READ: Rodri wins men’s Ballon d’Or as Real Madrid boycott



Real Valladolid are another team in desperate need of points, as they sit 19th with four losses from their past five matches. When they travel to CA Osasuna on Saturday, coach Paulo Pezzolano will also be under pressure to achieve a victory and turn the situation around.



At 4:15pm CET, Girona FC and CD Leganés face off at the Estadi Montilivi. It’s a rare meeting between these clubs, who haven’t usually been in the same division at the same time. They’ve only met in 12 official matches ever and it has been a one-sided affair, as Girona FC have won six while Lega have beaten the Catalan side just once, in addition to five draws.



The two fixtures that were due to take place on Saturday night – Villarreal CF vs Rayo Vallecano and Valencia CF vs Real Madrid – have been postponed due to the flooding experienced in the Valencian Community this past week. They will both be played at a later date.



Then, Atlético de Madrid host the first of Sunday’s fixtures, taking on UD Las Palmas. After suffering their first loss of the season last weekend, Diego Simeone’s charges will be desperate to return to winning ways. But, it won’t be easy against a rejuvenated UD Las Palmas, who have won both their league matches so far under new coach Diego Martínez.



Next up, at 4:15pm CET on Sunday, it’s time for El Derbi Barcelona between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol. This fixture didn’t take place last season, when Los Pericos were in the second tier, so football fans in the Catalan capital have been waiting some time to see these old rivals meet again.



This one is set to be an especially interesting derby, given that it’ll take place at the Estadi Olímpic in Montjuïc, which used to be the home of RCD Espanyol but which is the temporary venue for Barça’s home games.



Sevilla FC vs Real Sociedad is next up and both these clubs will be seeking the three points to improve their chances of achieving European qualification. They enter Matchday 12 in 10th and 12th position in the table respectively, having had disappointing starts to the campaign, but there is still plenty of time for them to climb up the rankings and compete for a European spot.



The very next game is another duel between Basques and Sevillians, with Athletic Club vs Real Betis concluding Sunday’s action. Los Leones and Los Verdiblancos couldn’t be more evenly matched as they enter this matchday, as they currently sit fifth and sixth in the standings, on 18 points each. As such, this should be a competitive and fascinating encounter.



The final game of the round will come on Monday night, a showdown between RC Celta and Getafe CF.



The Madrid side have improved as the season has gone on, and are currently four matches undefeated, so José Bordalás’ squad will travel north with confidence for this final fixture of La Liga Matchday 12.

La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Alavés vs Mallorca – 10pm



Saturday



Osasuna vs Valladolid – 3pm

Girona vs Leganes – 5.15pm

Sunday



Atlético Madrid vs Las Palmas – 3pm

Barcelona vs Espanyol – 5.15pm

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad – 7.30pm

Athletic Club vs Real Betis – 10pm



Monday



Celta Vigo vs Getafe – 10pm