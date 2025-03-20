African La Liga stars fighting for FIFA World Cup qualification

We look at some of the La Liga stars fighting for a place in next year’s showpiece tournament in North America.

La Liga may be taking a break for a week, but there are many representatives of the league with plenty to play for in this international window.

With the CAF World Cup qualifiers coming up, we look at some of the stars fighting for a place in next year’s showpiece tournament in North America.

Brahim Diaz – Morocco and Real Madrid

After making his international debut a year ago, the Real Madrid winger has been on fire for his country. He’s scored seven goals in his last four matches for the Atlas Lions including a hat-trick in his last outing against Lesotho.



Morocco famously reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and they have a 100% record in their group so far. Diaz and company (including five other La Liga players in the squad) have the chance of cementing their spot for next year’s edition in their next two games against Niger and Tanzania.

Iñaki Willams – Ghana & Athletic Club



As a key part of a high-flying Athletic Club team that’s nearing UEFA Champions League qualification, Iñaki Williams is coming from a positive club atmosphere as he joins the Ghana camp.

His role as a forward has been less focused on scoring and more focused on how he links the play with teammates. This will be key for the Black Stars team who have many star names that they need to bring together.

After a shock loss to Comoros earlier in qualifying, Ghana seem to have their campaign back on track and should be upbeat going into their games against Chad and Madagascar, respectively.

Flavien Enzo Boyomo – Cameroon & CA Osasuna



While he impressed in his first season at CA Osasuna, Flavien Enzo Boyomo now has the chance to impress for Cameroon after breaking into their starting team during the last international break.

Boyomo looked secure in the Indomitable Lions defence and he should have a key role to play as they look to extend their African record to nine FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Cameroon have a TWO-point lead in Group D and they will be keen to pull away from the rest with another positive result against Libya, after their 0-0 draw against Eswatini.

Logan Costa -Villarreal CF & Cape Verde



Logan Costa is having a strong debut season for a Villarreal CF side that’s right in the mix for European qualification. Now he returns to international duty as a stalwart in a Cape Verde team that could make history.

Costa played every minute of Cape Verde’s AFCON campaign last year that ended at the quarter-finals. He’s also played every minute of this World Cup qualifying campaign while being a key figure in a campaign that could see the Blue Sharks making the tournament for the first time.

Currently, they are only one point behind group leaders Cameroon going into their upcoming games against Mauritius and Angola.

Umar Sadiq – Nigeria & Valencia CF



With no wins in their first four qualifying games, Nigeria needed new inspiration to kickstart their campaign and they may have found the answer in Umar Sadiq.

Sadiq has rejuvenated Valencia CF’s season with four goals in his last five La Liga games to see them move clear of the relegation zone. He hardly featured for the Super Eagles last year but his current club form made it too hard to ignore for the coach when it comes to selection for the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Cedric Bakambu – DR Congo & Real Betis



Cedric Bakambu has proved to be an inspired signing for a Real Betis team that’s climbing up the table with five wins on the bounce and he’s hit a purple patch with seven goal contributions in his last four games in all competitions.

As a veteran with over 50 caps and who’s second on the nation’s all-time scoring list, Bakambu has a leadership role to play in their upcoming games against South Sudan and Mauritania.