Liverpool’s Slot unfazed by Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid links

Arne Slot says Liverpool remain laser-focused on their Premier League title challenge despite reports Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid.

The England defender has long been linked with a free transfer to the Bernabeu and talks between the 26-year-old and the Spanish giants are understood to be making progress.



Alexander-Arnold is one of three marquee players out of contract at the end of the season, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

All three have been able to discuss terms with overseas clubs since January.

Slot’s side, who are red-hot favourites to win the Premier League, host local rivals Everton on Wednesday following the international break.

“His situation is, unfortunately, that he is injured, otherwise people would have probably spoken about him that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team,” the Liverpool boss said on Tuesday, referring to Alexander-Arnold.

“But he’s injured and for him that means he is fully focused on his recovery and for us that means we are trying to help him to be back as soon as he can.

“For the rest, of course, for eight months it went a bit up and down maybe, with all kinds of talks about him, Virgil or Mo. But we have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do.

“For Virgil and Mo that is trying to win the Merseyside derby, and for Trent it is making sure he is can get fit as soon as he can.”

– Premier League title charge –

Slot, whose team are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just nine games remaining in the Premier League, said he was relaxed despite the ongoing speculation.

“It’s a situation that is there for eight or nine months now and all these three players have performed so well under these circumstances so it doesn’t affect me at all,” he said.

Liverpool’s match against Everton is their first outing since they lost the League Cup final to Newcastle, a result that followed a Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

“We are all looking so much forward to the upcoming nine games,” said Slot. “The players are refreshed in my opinion.

“But it wasn’t all negative. We have played a final against a very good Newcastle team and we had one great game and the other game we defended really well against Paris Saint-Germain… we got beaten by a very, very, very good team but what a game we played as well.”



Slot will be back on the touchline in the Premier League after a two-match ban he received following a red card during chaotic scenes at the end of a 2-2 draw at Everton’s Goodison Park ground in February.

“I’m hoping I will act differently next time, but I can’t promise,” he said. “But what I’m also sure about is that I would be so surprised if I ever would experience eight minutes of so many controversial decisions to our disadvantage again.”