Man United ‘reach verbal agreement’ with Pochettino to replace Carrick

It is believed Carrick's future will be decided at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

Manchester United reportedly reached a verbal agreement with current USA coach Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday to replace Michael Carrick as their manager in a bid to revive the fortunes of the struggling English giants.

Carrick’s stay in the Old Trafford dugout looks set to end following United’s worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

It is believed Carrick’s future will be decided at a meeting attended by influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in Monaco on Wednesday.

Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing former United player Carrick.

Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea and also coached Paris Saint-Germain.

It was only three months ago, however, that Pochettino signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup.

But Sky Sports reported Wednesday that United have “reached a verbal agreement in principle” with Pochettino, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach.

US Soccer would be due compensation should Pochettino move to Manchester, with the 54-year-old understood to have a $10 million (£7.5 million) release clause.

A media event with US Soccer players scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled in observance of Veterans Day, a decision that spared members of Pochettino’s squad being asked to comment on his possible exit.

Pochettino is due to hold a press conference on Friday ahead of a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final with Haiti.

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane lauded his former Tottenham boss ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Kane. “We’ll have to wait and see what happens but I know he’s a great guy but also a fantastic manager.”

Carrick reported for duty at United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end.

The 45-year-old had a reprieve after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

But United were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

– ‘Clear where we need to go’ –

It appeared fCarrick would be on the way out when his team twice trailed Aston Villa by two goals on Sunday.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it could have been another let-off for Carrick ahead of the international break.

After the match, the ex-England international insisted: “I’m pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there.”

United have the rest of the two-week international break to resolve their managerial situation before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22.

Carrick has presided over United’s slide to 18th place — their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986/87 when they were 20th.

He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim’s volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club’s underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, Carrick’s team have endured a steep decline this term, with United seemingly no closer to winning a first Premier League title since Alex Ferguson’s final season as manager in 2012/13.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager’s tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club’s hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

United fans have remained largely supportive of Carrick, focusing their anger on majority owners the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and the under-achieving players.