OPINION: Manchester United need more than another managerial change

If Pochettino keeps the core of this team in the hope of turning things around, there will always be blood in the water.

Manchester United need more than another managerial change to turn around their fortunes, with Mauricio Pochettino facing a huge task when he is officially appointed as the club’s next manager.

Sacking Michael Carrick might be the right decision under the circumstances, particularly with United languishing in the relegation zone after 10 matches. However, the club’s problems appear to run much deeper than the man in the dugout.

Carrick was arguably never the problem. Instead, the players have repeatedly let their manager down, raising serious questions about the attitude and mentality within the dressing room.

Going 2-0 down inside the opening four minutes against Aston Villa at Old Trafford is simply unacceptable for a club of United’s stature. It was a similar story against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League when the Italian side raced into a two-goal lead inside 17 minutes.

Such performances would have been difficult to imagine under Sir Alex Ferguson, whose teams were renowned for their fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude. The concern is that Pochettino could encounter exactly the same problems if the club continues to recycle managers without addressing the underlying issues.

There is little doubt that the Argentine is an accomplished coach who could initially give the players a lift with fresh ideas and a different voice. However, that honeymoon period will not last if the same players continue displaying questionable attitudes.

The media outbursts involving Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes have only added to concerns about the dressing-room culture. One would struggle to imagine players openly challenging a manager of Ferguson’s stature in the manner seen under Carrick.

United need a major clear-out, not another managerial appointment followed by promises of a fresh start. Mikel Arteta provides a good example of why clubs sometimes need to show patience while allowing a manager to build his own team.

The Arsenal boss endured a difficult start to his tenure before eventually winning the Premier League after six complete seasons, having reshaped the squad according to his footballing philosophy.

Pep Guardiola also made significant changes at Manchester City after arriving in 2016. Following a trophyless first season, he oversaw the departure of several established players, including Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas and Joe Hart, before building a team that went on to dominate English football.

Pochettino needs similar authority at the Red Devils if he is to succeed. He must be allowed to identify the deadwood in the squad and bring in footballers who understand what it means to represent the club.

Otherwise, United risk finding themselves in the same position next season, discussing another disappointing campaign and questioning the future of yet another manager. The current squad has repeatedly shown that it is willing to stab any manager in the back when it suits them.

If Pochettino keeps the core of this team in the hope of turning things around, there will always be blood in the water. He will receive plaudits when things go well, but the scrutiny will quickly return when the team hits another difficult spell.

Until United address the mentality and composition of their squad, changing managers will remain nothing more than a temporary solution to a much bigger problem.