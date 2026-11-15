Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United to-do list

AFP Sport looks at the most pressing problems for the man who replaced the sacked Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Mauricio Pochettino will arrive at Manchester United next week with an overflowing in-tray of problems to solve as he plots their escape from the Premier League relegation zone.

The club announced on Friday that the Argentine, currently in charge of the US men’s team, will start work as the new head coach from November 18.

Just four days later he will take his new team, 18th in the league, to the home of bitter rivals Liverpool.

United could be bottom of the table by then, depending on results involving Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

AFP Sport looks at the most pressing problems for the man who replaced the sacked Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford hot seat.

The winning feeling

— Manchester United must start winning games quickly to quash talk of an unlikely relegation.

Their haul of eight points after 10 games — with a solitary win — is their lowest tally at this stage of a league season for 40 years.

The omens are troubling, even if a drop into the second-tier Championship appears unlikely.

There have been 41 teams who have earned exactly eight points at this stage of a Premier League season, and 17 of them (41.5 percent) were relegated.

Defensive shambles

— Only one team in Europe’s top five leagues has conceded more goals than United’s 30 across all competitions this season — French side Lens.

United have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the Premier League and have conceded at least twice in each of their past five games in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been guilty of several costly errors, while individual lapses elsewhere in the defence have also proved damaging.

Injuries, most notably to left-back Luke Shaw, have led to multiple changes in the back line, compounding the problems.

Striking power

— Manchester United chose to focus on a midfield rebuild during the summer transfer window, leaving themselves badly exposed in forward areas.

Their first-choice striker, Benjamin Sesko, has not played since mid-September.

Bryan Mbeumo has been playing out of position to compensate but has just two goals to his name since Sesko’s injury.

Marcus Rashford, currently injured, has not managed a goal or an assist since returning from an impressive loan spell at Barcelona while Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo have been inconsistent.

Pochettino has limited options but he must find a solution quickly.

Bridge toxic divide

— Pochettino is United’s eighth full-time manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but it is US owners the Glazers and other members of the hierarchy who fans want replaced.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust issued a statement following Carrick’s dismissal this week, pinning the blame for poor results firmly on the ownership.

“The Glazers’ debt-funded takeover continues to burden the club,” MUST said in a statement. “When INEOS came in (as minority owners in 2024) they promised sporting excellence, but yet with repeated changes in football leadership we have seen anything but.”

Pochettino cannot change the ownership but he can at least alter the mood music at the club.

To do that he must quickly gain the trust of supporters.

Sort out Bruno’s future

— United captain Bruno Fernandes has been the club’s talisman and main creative force for many years but there is uncertainty over his future.

The Portugal midfielder, who has been below par this season after a stellar 2025/26 campaign, is understood to have rejected a second contract offer.

United have an option to extend his deal to the end of the 2027/2028 season, meaning he would not be free to talk to other clubs in January.

Getting the best out of United’s senior players, Fernandes in particular, will be key.

Tactical shake-up

— United fans feel badly let down by the under-performing players after a series of shocking performances.

They made their feelings known after last month’s 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth, pointedly jeering them after Carrick had gone down the tunnel.

The team are low on confidence and with no obvious template despite impressive comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa.

Pochettino must stabilise the team and convince his players that his high-pressing, dynamic tactics are the right ones to get them out of the mire.