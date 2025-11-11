World Soccer

Messi wants Nou Camp return to say 'good-bye'

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

11 November 2025

"Last night I returned to a place I deeply miss," said Messi.

Lionel Messi #10 reacts during the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo : Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi said on Monday he had visited the renovated Camp Nou and hoped for a return one day to say his “goodbye”.

Messi, 38, left the Catalan club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain due to the outfit’s dire financial problems before moving to Inter Miami two years later.

“Last night I returned to a place I deeply miss. A place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel a thousand times like the happiest person in the world,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said on Instagram.

“I hope one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I was never able to do…,” the 2022 World Cup champion added.

Messi scored twice on Saturday for Inter Miami to help them into the next round of the MLS Cup play-offs.

