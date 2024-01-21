World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

21 Jan 2024

09:37 pm

Morocco held by DR Congo, forced to wait to seal Afcon last-16 spot

Morocco still know they will top the group by beating 2012 champions Zambia next.

Morocco held by DR Congo, forced to wait to seal Afcon last-16 spot

Morocco’s midfielder #4 Sofyan Amrabat reacts at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group F football match against DR Congo at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on Sunday. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP)

Morocco will have to wait to clinch a place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa earning the Leopards a deserved draw.

ALSO READ: ‘This is best Nigeria team I’ve played in’: Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong

Achraf Hakimi had given heavily-fancied Morocco an early lead in San-Pedro, in the south-western corner of Ivory Coast, and Cedric Bakambu missed a penalty for the Congolese before the interval.

But substitute Silas, of German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, swept home the equaliser on 76 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils.

Having beaten Tanzania 3-0 in their opening game, Morocco are on top of Group F with four points, with DR Congo on two points after starting by drawing 1-1 with Zambia.

Tanzania and Zambia were due to meet each other in Sunday’s other game, before 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco take on the Zambians in their last group outing on Wednesday with the aim of wrapping up a spot in the knockout stage.

The Atlas Lions beat DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a play-off to qualify for the last World Cup, and they looked to be on course for a comfortable win here when they went in front inside six minutes.

Hakimi was left unmarked at a corner from the Moroccan left, and the Paris Saint-Germain full-back duly dispatched a sidefoot volley low into the net.

The Leopards were awarded a penalty late in the first half for a Selim Amallah handball following a VAR check, but Galatasaray forward Bakambu’s kick hit the post and went wide.

ALSO READ: Mali stay top, Tunisia back in contention after drab AFCON draw

Nevertheless, they remained a threat on the break in the second half and two substitutes combined as they drew level inside the final quarter of an hour.

Meschack Elia cut the ball back from the right side of the box for fellow substitute Silas to score, as DR Congo came from behind to draw for the second game in a row.

Morocco, chasing just a second Afcon title and a first since 1976, still know they will top the group by beating 2012 champions Zambia next.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Democratic Republic of Congo morocco

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe