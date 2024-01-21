Bafana Bafana vs Namibia – three key players

Phakaaathi’s Khaya Ndubane takes a look at the three key players for both sides ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Bafana Bafana take on neighbours in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday.



A win for South Africa against the Brave Warriors will keep their hopes of reaching the knockout round, while for Namibia, victory against Bafana will secure their place in the last-16 of the Afcon.



Bafana Bafana



Percy Tau



Without a doubt all eyes will be on Tau to lead Bafana Bafana to their first victory in the Afcon in Ivory Coast on Sunday. The Al-Ahly forward missed a penalty in South Africa’s 2-0 loss against Mali in their opening group match last Tuesday and he will be looking to make amends of that failed attempt by scoring a goal or two or at least provide assists.



Themba Zwane



Zwane did not have the best of games in the first match against Mali and was substituted in the second half. But coach Hugo Broos will once again pin his and South Africa’s hopes on the Mamelodi Sundowns star. On his day, Zwane can make any team tick and equally capable of scoring goals and making assists for his teammates.



Teboho Mokoena



Just like Zwane, Mokoena had a relatively quiet game against Mali, but his ability to provide long passes and shoot from the distance makes him one of the dangermen for Bafana Bafana. The Sundowns midfielder is also good at taking set pieces and he almost scored from it in the game against Mali, only to be denied by the upright.



Namibia



Peter Shalulile



Shalulile missed a couple of chances in Namibia’s 1-0 loss against Tunisia in their group opener last Tuesday. On his day, the Sundowns marksman can be deadly in front of goals and without a doubt he’ll keep the Bafana defence busy on Sunday.



Deon Hotto



Hotto scored the winning goal for Namibia in their 1-0 victory over Tunisia in their opening group match and the Orlando Pirates player will be looking to add another one against Bafana Bafana. Hotto is not only good at defending, but as evident in the first game against Tunisia, he can score goals too.



Loydt Kazapua



Kazapua was solid in goals for Namibia in their group opener against Tunisia and managed to keep a clean sheet against the North Africans. The Chippa United will once again look to keep the Bafana attackers at bay on Sunday.