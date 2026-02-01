OPINION: Why Carrick is no longer just a stopgap at Manchester United

Carrick’s understanding of the red half of Manchester has been evident from the outset.

Michael Carrick is doing everything possible to ensure Manchester United cannot simply overlook him when the time comes to appoint a permanent manager.



Whatever Roy Keane or any other former player with reservations might think, the evidence on the pitch is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.



Judging by the last two performances alone, United may have unintentionally uncovered a coach who understands the club’s identity. It has been a long time since the Red Devils played with such conviction and purpose. For the first time in years, there was a clear sense of what Manchester United are meant to look like.

The football was quick, direct, driven by pace out wide and devastating counter-attacks. Crucially, Carrick has implemented a system that plays to the strengths of the squad, restoring a back four that brought balance, defensive solidity and attacking freedom.

Wayne Rooney captured the mood perfectly when he suggested that United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City offered a snapshot of the club’s true identity, particularly for those who never witnessed the glory days. It was fearless, aggressive and ruthlessly efficient. The legend striker’s assessment is spot on, and Carrick deserves immense credit for engineering such a sharp turnaround in such a short period of time.

Prior to Carrick’s appointment, Darren Fletcher oversaw a brief and challenging spell on the touchline. United drew 2-2 with relegation-threatened Burnley before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion, despite moving away from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation.

Fletcher can perhaps count himself unfortunate as he did not have access to key attacking options such as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, both of whom were still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Even so, Carrick’s impact has been immediate and unmistakable. He arrived with minimal expectation and has transformed United’s fortunes when few believed it was possible.

Much like the calm, intelligent midfielder he was throughout his playing career, Carrick has been meticulous in his approach. He has proved his critics wrong not only through results, but through bravery in decision-making. His substitutions against both City and Arsenal reflected a manager focused on winning rather than protecting narrow leads and that was particularly evident against Arsenal.

With United leading 2-1 and less than ten minutes remaining, Carrick chose ambition over caution, introducing striker Benjamin Šeško for Patrick Dorgu. It was a move that signalled belief rather than fear and such decisions underline a winning mentality.

Carrick has already shown that he understands the weight of expectation that comes with managing Manchester United. The real examination, however, lies ahead against so-called smaller sides, beginning with Fulham at Old Trafford.

While an experienced figure such as Luis Enrique may still appeal as the long-term solution, Carrick is rapidly becoming impossible to ignore if these performances and results continue.