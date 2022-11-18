PODCAST: Who will win the Qatar World Cup?

Phakaaathi Reporter

The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off on Sunday, a tournament mired in controversy, where organisers will hope the football can distract from the myriad of issues that mean a World Cup really shouldn’t be taking place in Qatar at all.

It’s hard to pick a favourite for the competition, with no one quite knowing what role the heat in the Middle East will play (the tournament has been moved from June/July to November/December but its still not cold in Qatar), or how a competition being played out in the middle of a regular season will affect players who already play too much ball.

Injuries have already piled up ahead of the competition, and it might just be the powerhouse nation that gets through with the most men standing that lifts the trophy. In this week’s Ballz to the Wall podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the controversies around the competition, and give their picks on who they think will win.

We also look back, briefly on last weekend’s Carling Black Label Cup, where Mamelodi Sundowns took the title at a stroll.

