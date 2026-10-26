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Real Madrid century ‘just a detail’ for Mbappe after Clasico win

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

26 October 2026

09:38 am

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The French forward hit a brace to bring up his century for Los Blancos across all competitions since joining in 2024.

Real Madrid century 'just a detail' for Mbappe after Clasico win

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on Sunday. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

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Kylian Mbappe said reaching a milestone 100 goals for Real Madrid during the 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday was “just a detail” compared to the team’s victory.

The French forward hit a brace to bring up his century for Los Blancos across all competitions since joining in 2024.

Mbappe’s double, either side of a Raphinha strike for the hosts at Camp Nou, brought third-place Real Madrid within three points of the La Liga leaders and reigning Spanish champions.

“I’m very happy, I think everyone knows I like to score goals, I like to help the team with that, but I think today it’s just a detail, because… the most important thing is the team’s win,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“Honestly, the real star of the game today is the team, the group, because we knew we had to play a big game, a team game…

“We know that in the end it was a great game, but it still only counts as three points, and we need to pick up a lot of points to win La Liga.”

Jose Mourinho’s Madrid have now won five matches in a row and seem to be coming into strong form.

“It doesn’t mean anything, we have to continue, because five games for us is nothing, we want to win every game,” added Mbappe, 27.

“(Winning) is a good message today, but we can’t think the season is done — next week (at Racing) Santander we have to put in the same intensity.”

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El Clasico FC Barcelona (Barca) Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid CF
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