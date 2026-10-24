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Unfair to compare us to Barca: Real Madrid’s Mourinho

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By Agence France Presse

4 minute read

24 October 2026

03:42 pm

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'This is the start of a product, we're in an initial phase,' said the Real Madrid head coach.

Jose Mourinho - Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho will lead Real Madrid in the El Clasico against Barcelona again on Sunday night. Picture: Oscar J Barroso / Spain DPPI / DPPI via AFP

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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said it was unfair to compare his side to Spanish champions Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s La Liga Clasico.

Mourinho has Real on song

Hansi Flick’s Barca have won back-to-back La Liga titles and lead the top flight, in which they are unbeaten, while Mourinho arrived this summer after Madrid went two seasons without a major trophy.

The panorama has changed slightly, after Barca suffered their first defeat of the season at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, while Madrid have won their last four matches.

Madrid are third in La Liga, trailing Barca by six points before Sunday’s meeting at Camp Nou.

“I think the people that thought a week ago Barca would thrash us will keep thinking the same thing,” Mourinho told reporters on Saturday.

“I don’t think just for the Paris game, or Madrid’s (4-1 win against) Leipzig, they will change their way of thinking.”

Mourinho highlighted that he has only been at the helm a few months, in comparison to Flick, who arrived at Barca in 2024.

“People look at us like a finished product, but finished products in football are difficult because they are never finished… but they look at us like we’re in an advanced phase of the process,” continued Mourinho.

“We’ve been working for three months, out of that you can take pre-season when the players were arriving (back from the World Cup), and the recent international break, then we’ve been together a month-and-a-half, two months…

“This is the start of a product, we’re in an initial phase where the coach is learning, analysing, bit by bit defining paths, the players are learning about the coach… comparing a team in this state (to more established sides), I think is unfair.”

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Mourinho said form did not matter when it comes to the Clasico.

“We’ve been in a good dynamic, winning games, playing well, scoring goals, but in the Clasico it doesn’t matter what you did before, it has no influence,” said Mourinho.

“The Clasico is unique, normally the football world stops to watch it. Hopefully it’s a great game. And we win.”

Mourinho said he would not change his plans to try and stop Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The 19-year-old Spain international is in sublime form and hopes to win the Ballon d’Or award on Monday.

“He’s a great player and great players you respect,” added Mourinho.

“One thing is respecting, another thing is to change plans, structures, forgetting your own essence. That we will not do, neither for him or any other player of great quality we face.”

‘A great colleague’

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed Jules Kounde was still out injured for the game, along with Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen.

The German coach said he expected a Madrid side arriving with “a lot of confidence” and praised his opposite number Mourinho.

“I have the highest respect. When you’re managing teams on this level for so many years and you always have success, it’s about quality, he showed this at every club,” Flick told reporters.

“Every player from the (Germany) national team who worked under him speaks with a great respect, I think the same. He’s a colleague, a very, very successful colleague and a great colleague.”

Flick said the 4-2 defeat in Paris by PSG gave his team some clues as to where they need to improve.

“We analysed this game, we did many things really good but we saw some situations where we have to improve,” added Flick.

“We have to grow as a team. Tomorrow we play against one of the best teams in the world so it’s a good opportunity to grow. To challenge ourselves, to improve ourselves and to grow as a team.”

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El Clasico FC Barcelona (Barca) Jose Mourinho LaLiga Real Madrid CF
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