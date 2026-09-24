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Ronaldo focusing on ‘present’ ahead of Wales test

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

24 September 2026

09:42 am

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"I'm no longer at an age where I think about the future," said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo focussing on 'present' ahead of Wales test

Nassr’s Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo is refusing to set a date for his international retirement. Photo: Fadel SENNA / AFP

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Cristiano Ronaldo said he is focused on “the present”, refusing to set a date for his international retirement when he appeared before the press on Wednesday, on the eve of the Nations League match against Wales.

The 41-year-old announced earlier in the summer that this season would “probably” be the last of his career, prompting a volley of questions from reporters.

“I’m no longer at an age where I think about the future,” said Ronaldo. “For me, the present is what matters most.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said he was ready to step down from the national team as soon as the staff wanted it and hinted that he would announce his departure before playing his final match.

Ronaldo also confirmed his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals, having already scored 979 in all competitions.

“I’ve already said that I want to get there and I will get there, but it’s not an obsession,” he insisted on Wednesday, adding that he would like to hit that milestone in a Portugal shirt.

“That would be the cherry on the cake,” he said. “Scoring a thousandth goal with the national team would crown a beautiful story.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner described the arrival of new coach Jorge Jesus as “the beginning of a new era”

He said that the 72-year-old coach, with whom he worked last year at the Saudi club Al-Nassr, was “the perfect choice” to replace Spaniard Roberto Martinez.

Winners of the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, Portugal will begin the new edition of the competition by hosting Wales on Thursday in Lisbon before travelling to Oslo to face Norway.

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They stay in Scandinavia to take on Denmark on October 1 before returning home for the return fixture against the Norwegians three days later.

Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo, still the national team captain, will be playing against the Welsh.

“He’s playing tomorrow and I hope he scores one or two goals right away, then I’ll take him off,” the coach said.

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