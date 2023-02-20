Spurs call for action after ‘reprehensible’ racist abuse of Son

AFP

Tottenham Hotspur called for social media companies and authorities to “take action” after online racist abuse was directed at Son Heung-min following his goal against West Ham on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Rashford shines as Man United rout Leicester amid takeover race

South Korea captain Son emerged from the bench in the second half to net Spurs’ second goal in the 2-0 win in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during today’s match, which has been reported by the club,” Tottenham said on the club’s official Twitter feed on Sunday night.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

The Football Association echoed the club’s call for action.

“We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening,” an FA spokesperson replied to Tottenham’s tweet.

“This has no place in our game and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it.”

In June 2022, a group of 12 men who had been arrested for racially abusing Son on Twitter were given community service punishments and wrote apologies to the Tottenham forward.

Tottenham club officials had complained of “abhorrent racist abuse” on social media after the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021.

“Another match day and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” said a Spurs statement at the time.

“This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.”

In August 2022, Chelsea banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Son during a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.