PICS: Three times Lindiwe Sisulu proved she was the ‘Minister of Drip’

Thami Kwazi

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is known for being a top member of the ruling African National Party and a member of parliament since 1994.

At 68 years old she held down the tourism ministry since 2021, and on the fashion front she always adds an exciting touch to the halls of Parliament as the reigning fashion queen.

“Drip is forever.” – Minister Lindiwe Sisulu pic.twitter.com/vlCkdMcapX— Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) April 30, 2020

She’s been dubbed the “Minister of Swag” by social media and is frequently seen in well-tailored A-line dresses, shift dresses, and monochrome suits with a minimal touch of accessories.

Here are three times she nailed the fashion brief

1. The higher the hair

Sisulu’s heightened hair is always a standout. They are sometimes worn in a wavy coif that is always ‘touching the sky’, very Bridget Bardot-esque, circa the 1960s.

‘The higher the hair, the closer to God,’ as the 1960s adage goes. The look is also indicative of the 80’s style of singer and Queen of Disco music Donna Summer, as big hair was popular at the time.

Changing the style, from long to short, depending on the occasion, but always worn curly it can be seen as an accessory that adds pizzazz to her style.

2. Nkandla Swag

Sisulu turned heads with her dazzling outfit when she paid a visit to former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead.

Her visit came after Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in a Constitutional Court ruling.

She wore black six-inch pencil heels on the day she was present to ensure everything was in order. A black and white checked coat with hand-painted artwork on alternate panels.

A bright scarf with blue accents and a fuchsia black 3/A shift dress and sheer black stockings complete the look. The post of the stunning outfit is to date one of her most shared across social media platforms.

3. Xhosa Swag

[WATCH] Spotted Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu at #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/CD0b5wBK2m— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) February 9, 2023

Sisulu walked the SONA 2023 red carpet in a red Xhosa-inspired gown with black and white piping at the waistband, hem, and sleeves.

Her much-anticipated look was a result of leaving a committee meeting on tourism early in the day, citing that she had to prepare for SONA the next day.

A distinct design that emphasised her petite waist while remaining tastefully appropriate and understated for the occasion.

The puffed-sleeved dress had an old-school feel to it, and her only accessories were her wedding band and red nails.

Sisulu wins when it comes to dressing for the occasion while maintaining her own sense of elegance.

The key to her look seems to be good tailoring, well-fitting cuts, using hair as a statement piece, and not wearing too much jewelry.

You know how she role. Lady President pic.twitter.com/B7yESRNHcx— Sihle G. Makhanya (@Gamelihle_Chle) May 1, 2020

Her Twitter followers have inquired as to how she maintains her body in such a condition.

