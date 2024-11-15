Sundowns face acid test of title credentials in Champions League

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will put their CAF Champions League title credentials on the line when they take on Nigeria’s Edo Queens at Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Saturday (kick-off is at 7pm).

Having started the tournament on a rather low note, losing 1-0 to FC Masar of Egypt in their first match, Sundowns bounced back in style on Wednesday crushing Ethiopia’s CBE 4-0 to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.

In Edo Queens, Sundowns are facing a side that is yet to taste defeat in this year’s competition, having won and drawn their previous two group games and Banyana Ba style coach Jerry Tshabalala has admitted that they’re facing a mammoth task in order to qualify for the semifinals.



“It’s not going to be an easy game. We’re facing a very difficult side, a very pacy side, but as the defending champions we have to approach this game with calmness. We don’t have to rush anything. we need to understand that it’s an important game, but we need to understand that we don’t need to rush anything, we just need to be ourselves,” said Tshabalala.

“We know that it’s a must-win game and the only result that can take us to the semifinals it’s a win. Other than that, we’re packing our bags and we’re going home, which is something that we’re not even thinking about. We just want to go all the way and defend our title.

“The players know what is expected, they know that they need to apply themselves better because we’re playing against a strong opposition. But come Saturday, I believe we’ll come out victorious,” added the Sundowns mentor.

Sundowns midfielder Oratile Mokwena echoed her coach’s sentiments about facing a difficult side in Edo Queens but says as the defending champions they need to show their mettle and progress to the semifinals of the competition.



“We’re a group of players that have big hearts. And going into our last (group) game, I believe that we’re going to leave everything on the field, knowing that it’s very important for us to get the three points so we can qualify for the semifinals. As players, we’re focused on this game. We know that we need to go out there and show why we’re the defending champions,” said Mokwena.