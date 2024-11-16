World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

16 Nov 2024

11:27 pm

Sundowns Ladies bow out of Champions League

Queens came back from a goal down to not only secure their place in the semi-finals but eliminate the defending champions. 

Sundowns Ladies bow out of Champions League

Emem Peace Essien of Edo Queens celebrates victory during the 2024 CAF Womens Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday. Picture: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were eliminated from the CAF Women’s Champions League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Edo Queens of Nigeria in the final group match on Saturday.

Queens came back from a goal down to not only secure their place in the semi-finals but eliminate the defending champions. 

Banyana Ba Style look set to qualify for the semifinals after Melinda Kgadiete gave them the lead in the 24th minute.

ALSO READ: Chiefs edge Sundowns on penalties to claim Home of Legends Cup

However, in a dramatic fashion Queens found the equaliser through Emem Essien’s in the referee’s added time. Then Mary Mamudu hammered the final nail into the defending champions’ coffin after she pounced on some questionable defending from a set piece to fire the Nigerians into the lead and seal an unforgettable victory over the defending champions in the last seconds of added time. 

In other Group B match, fellow debutants FC Masar also registered a 2-1 victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in their final group match to successfully book their place in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Former AFCON champions Ghana bow out as minnows Comoros qualify

FC Masar will now face AS FAR Rabat in the semifinals on Tuesday, while Edo Queens will meet TP Mazembe in the other last four clash.

Read more on these topics

CAF Women's Champions League Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mashatile denies looting of billions meant for Daggafontein project
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: An equal life for all does not mean one of no service delivery
Crime Police ‘not backing down’ as estimated 400 illegal miners ‘refuse’ to resurface
Crime Gun deaths spike to 33 daily – more than car crashes
Entertainment Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES