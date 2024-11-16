Sundowns Ladies bow out of Champions League

Queens came back from a goal down to not only secure their place in the semi-finals but eliminate the defending champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were eliminated from the CAF Women’s Champions League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Edo Queens of Nigeria in the final group match on Saturday.



Banyana Ba Style look set to qualify for the semifinals after Melinda Kgadiete gave them the lead in the 24th minute.



However, in a dramatic fashion Queens found the equaliser through Emem Essien’s in the referee’s added time. Then Mary Mamudu hammered the final nail into the defending champions’ coffin after she pounced on some questionable defending from a set piece to fire the Nigerians into the lead and seal an unforgettable victory over the defending champions in the last seconds of added time.



In other Group B match, fellow debutants FC Masar also registered a 2-1 victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in their final group match to successfully book their place in the semi-finals.



FC Masar will now face AS FAR Rabat in the semifinals on Tuesday, while Edo Queens will meet TP Mazembe in the other last four clash.