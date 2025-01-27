Bafana to take on Egypt at 2025 AFCON finals

Bafana will also face southern African rivals Zimbabwe and Angola.

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals took place in Rabat, Morocco on Monday evening. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, after the draw for the tournament took place in Rabat yesterday.

Hugo Broos’ side were drawn in Group C alongside Egypt and southern African rivals Angola and Zimbabwe.

Bafana will open their campaign against Angola in Marrakesh on December 22, before taking on Egypt in Agadir on Boxing Day. South Africa will finish off their Group C campaign against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on December 29.

South Africa and Egypt last met at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019. The Pharaohs were the host nation, but Stuart Baxter’s Bafana stunned them 1-0 in the last 16, with Thembinkosi Lorch grabbing the winning goal.

Broos’ Bafana and Zimbabwe are in the same group in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying, with South Africa beating the Warriors 3-1 last June.

Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring for Bafana, while Thapelo Morena grabbed a second half brace in Bloemfontein to seal the three points.

The two teams are set to meet again in World Cup qualifying in Zimbabwe in October.

Bafana and Angola have met three times before at an Africa Cup of Nations finals.

In 1996 in South Africa Clive Barker’s side beat Angola 2-0 en route to lifting the trophy. In 2008 in Ghana, Carlos Alberto Parreira’s side drew 1-1 with Palancas Negras.

And in 2013 in South Africa, Gordon Igesund’s Bafana beat Angola 2-0.

Yesterday’s draw was conducted by Moroccan midfield legend Mustapha Hadji; Ivory Coast star Serge Aurier; former Senegal midfielder and head coach Aliou Cisse; And Nigerian defensive legend Joseph Yobo.

The 2025 AFCON finals will take place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

The opening match in Rabat on December 21 will see the hosts Morocco take on Comoros.

AFCON 2025 finals draw

Group A

Morocco

Mali

Zambia

Comoros

Group B

Egypt

South Africa

Angola

Zimbabwe

Group C

Nigeria

Tunisia

Uganda

Tanzania

Group D

Senegal

DR Congo

Benin

Botswana

Group E

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

Group F

Ivory Coast

Cameroon

Gabon

Mozambique



