Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the weekend's action.

Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper #01 Robert Sanchez reacts after conceding the second goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Saturday. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham reign is hanging by a thread after another damaging defeat against Leicester pushed his side towards the Premier League relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool edged ever closer to a record-equalling 20th title, but Arsenal shrugged off a controversial red card for Myles Lewis-Skelly to remain in the title race.

Chelsea’s title challenge has faded and they face a fight just to make the Champions League next season after a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

– Postecoglou on the brink –

Leicester arrived in north London on the back of a seven-game losing streak in the league, with hope fading that they could avoid relegation

Yet, Spurs have a habit of breathing new life into opponents this season.

Everton had not won in six prior to a 3-2 victory over Postecoglou’s men last weekend, while Ipswich’s first win of the campaign came 12 games in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The home fans again vented their fury at chairman Daniel Levy, but it is Postecoglou who is likely to pay the price for a shocking run of form.

Spurs have taken just one point from their last seven Premier League games.

The Australian has pleaded for patience as he battles a lengthy injury list and a punishing schedule of matches with his side still alive in four competitions.

They have an eight-point cushion over the bottom three, but that gap may already be getting too close for comfort for Levy, who cannot countenance the financial disaster of playing outside the top-flight for the first time since 1977-78.

– Chelsea’s keeper problem –

Chelsea’s terrible run of one win in seven has seen the Blues slip from Liverpool’s closest challengers down to sixth place.

Not for the first time this season Enzo Maresca was left to rue a costly mistake from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the decisive goal in their loss at Manchester City.

The Spaniard sprinted way off his line as Erling Haaland collected a long ball, leaving the prolific Norwegian with the simple task of chipping into an empty net for his 24th goal of the season.

No player has made more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League this season than Sanchez’s five.

“Robert for sure is completely aware that he has to do better,” said Maresca.

However, that begs the question how long the Italian can stand by Sanchez.

Filip Jorgensen has started all of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League games under Maresca and twice in the Premier League when Sanchez was rested.

The Swede is just one of seven goalkeepers on Chelsea’s books, yet they still lack a commanding number one.

– ‘Fuming’ Arsenal refuse to give up –

Arsenal’s challenge for a first title in over 20 years looked dead and buried when Lewis-Skelly saw red in the first half at Molineux.

Described by former England captain Alan Shearer as “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”, the teenager was dismissed for tripping Matt Doherty on the edge of the Wolves box.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta admitted he was “fuming” at the Gunners’ fourth Premier League red card of the season.

But unlike against Brighton, Manchester City and Bournemouth earlier in the campaign, this time the dismissal did not cost Arsenal points.

Riccardo Calafiori fired in the only goal, shortly after Wolves were also reduced to 10 men.

The gap to Liverpool, who also have a game in hand, remains six points.

But the Reds travel to in-form Bournemouth, local rivals Everton and defending champions City in three of their next four games to offer Arsenal hope Liverpool can still be caught.