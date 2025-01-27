World Soccer

Amorim says 63-year-old coach better chance of playing than Rashford

"Today on the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this," says Amorim.

Manchester United’s English striker #10 Marcus Rashford participates in a training session at the Carrington Training Complex in Manchester. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeper coach has a better chance of making his team than outcast striker Marcus Rashford.

England international Rashford has not played for United since December 12 and was again left out of the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Fulham.

Even with United struggling to make headway against Fulham, Amorim insisted goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital would have been a better option.

“Today on the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department,” said Amorim.

He added: “It’s always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing).

“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don’t change, I will not change.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player.”

Despite the impasse between club and player, the 27-year-old Rashford still took to social media to congratulate his team-mates for their 1-0 victory.

“Congratulations on the win lads,” he posted on Instagram.

United’s goal at Craven Cottage came in the 78th minute through defender Lisandro Martinez whose long-range deflected effort looped over Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Manchester United F.C. Marcus Rashford Premier League (EPL)

