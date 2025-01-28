‘No way back’ for Rashford at Man United, says Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Marcus Rashford has no future at the club after manager Ruben Amorim said he would rather have his goalkeeping coach in his matchday squad.

Rashford has not played for United since December 12, with Amorim leaving him out of the squad for every game since apart from one, in which he was an unused substitute.

When quizzed on why he had not included Rashford for Sunday’s 1-0 at Fulham, Amorim pointed to the England international’s effort in training with a stinging reference to Jorge Vital, United’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach.



“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day… I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day,” said Amorim in the latest of a series of bombastic remarks since he took charge in November.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his decorated 12-year career at Old Trafford, said he would be embarrassed by such a statement.

“If I was that player that the manager said that about… embarrassment,” he said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“We all have days off or moments when we’re not performing well, lacking confidence, but effort isn’t really one of the things I would want to be hearing a manager say is lacking in my makeup.

“That’s a damning comment, because I think he knows what the reaction is after that comment. He’s not saying that without thinking, ‘Where does this go after?’ There’s really no way back for Marcus after that, I don’t think, with that type of comment.”



Rashford said in December he was “ready for a new challenge” but he is stuck in limbo with one week of the January transfer window to go.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among the European giants who have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for United.

But any move is complicated by Rashford’s reported £300,000-a-week ($374,000) salary on a deal which runs until 2028.