Three things to look out for in the Caf Champions League this weekend

Percy Tau to give a PSL audition?

Percy Tau may not play when Al Ahly take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the Caf Champions League at Orlando Stadium.

The 30 year-old has not been a regular for the Red Devils this season. He was criticised in the Egyptian media after getting a rare start in Sunday’s goalless Egyptian Premier League draw at National Bank of Egypt FC.

There was talk this season of a fallout with Ahly’s Swiss head coach Marcel Koller. Ahly are said to be keen to offload Tau in the January transfer window. Failing that, Tau will almost certainly leave on a free when his existing deal expires in June. His troubles at Ahly mean ‘The Lion of Judah’ has also lost his place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

With all that said, Tau was included in Ahly’s squad for the Pirates match on Saturday. And it may be that Koller feels he is is a good option to use at some point.

If he does come on, Tau will no doubt to be keen to again show South Africa what he can do. A move back to the Premier Soccer League cannot be ruled out for Tau. This could be a chance to remind clubs like Pirates, and his old team Sundowns that there is still plenty left in his legs.

Can Mayo continue his scoring form in Algeria?

Khanyisa Mayo endured a difficult time early on after signing for Algeria’s CR Belouizdad from Cape Town City ahead of the new season.

Mayo didn’t score in his first nine appearances in all competitions for his club. This cast doubt on the wisdom of a move to North Africa. The 26 year-old, however, came off the bench to net a consolation goal in the Caf Champions League 2-1 home defeat to Orlando Pirates.

And he then made it two in two on Sunday. He scored in a 2-0 home domestic league win over ASO Chlef.

Mayo started that game. And his scoring form may be enough for him to keep his place. Belouizdad travel to the Ivory Coast to take on Stade D’Abidjan in their second Champions League Group C match on Saturday.

The Algerian giants could do with a result to boost their continental hopes. Mayo could just be the man to provide it.

Time for Sundowns to show their continental colours

Mamelodi Sundowns have a vital six or seven months ahead of them. A long campaign is set to culminate with the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA. Games against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, Brazil’s Fluminense and South Korea’s Ulsan HD provide Masandawana with a brilliant chance to test themselves against the rest of the planet.

First, however, comes a chance to win a first Caf Champions League title since 2016. How amazing it would be for Sundowns if they could go into the Club World Cup as African champions! Manqoba Mngqithi’s side opened their Group B campaign with a rather underwhelming goalless draw with AS Maniema from the DR Congo.

On Saturday night, they are in Morocco to take on AS FAR in their second group match. FAR opened their Group B campaign with an excellent 2-0 away win at domestic rivals Raja Casablanca.

Another victory over Sundowns will put FAR in a fantastic position in the group. But Sundowns will be determined to show why they have so consistently reached the knockout rounds in the Champions League in recent years.

Mngqithi has an experienced squad, used to travelling in Africa. They shouldn’t be overwhelmed by any hostility from the stands. And on the pitch, Sundowns are packed with enough talent to pick up a statement win in El Jadida.