Phakaaathi Reporter

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has already seen two monumental upsets in the group stages, with Saudi Arabia stunning Argentina and Germany losing to Japan.

ALSO READ: De Bruyne bemused after winning Man of the Match Award

The Fifa World Cup has a long history of surprises being sprung, from Cameroon’s amazing win over Argentina in 1990 to Senegal upsetting the odds against France in 2002.

Here is a video with 10 of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Enjoy.