Radebe says Safa needs proper plan to have a successful Bafana

Lucas Radebe says in order to have a successful national team there is a need for the South African Football Association (Safa) to have a proper plan in identifying talent and making sure that the players selected will be able to be consistent.

This is after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the Fifa World Cup that is currently been played in Qatar. The national men’s team also failed to qualify for the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last year in Cameroon.

“It’s no use for us to say we are going back to the drawing board, and we don’t see progress, because what we need is to go back (to our roots). But comeback with a plan to sustain the success that will be identified in terms of talent, that’s the most important thing for us and it is good that he has been taking youngsters,” said the former Bafana and Leeds United captain.

“Let’s start playing well here at home, have quality players that can be consistent enough to sustain the success in the Afcon before we can start thinking about the World Cup. Because you just don’t want to add numbers, you want to make an impact.”

Radebe added that there is a need to go deeper in finding quality players who will be able to be consistent in making sure Bafana do well.

“We also need to produce players that will be able to reach that standard every year. So, for me, we have to look back and see how we can work it out. Our country is vast and we need people to go out there and find these players.”

Bafana recently played two friendly matches against Mozambique and Angola, winning 2-1 and playing to a 1-1 respectively as they continue with their preparations for the Afcon qualifiers against Liberia in March next year.