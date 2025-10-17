Still suspended: Netball SA denies claim that Molokwane will return

Cecilia Molokwane remains barred from participating in any netball related activities.

Netball South Africa has rejected a claim by the federation’s suspended president, Cecilia Molokwane, that she will resume her position at the head of the organisation’s board with immediate effect.

Molokwane, who was suspended by World Netball in April, told reporters at a media conference on Thursday that she had waited “too long” for the situation to be resolved.

Though it had previously been unclear why Molokwane had been sidelined, she revealed that she had been accused of mistreating NSA staff and board members and misappropriating millions of rands in funds provided by government to organise the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town. She denied the allegations.

“I am going back to the office. I am a South African and I have been suspended for too long,” Molokwane told SABC News.

“It is a process that should have taken just one month, but it’s now almost seven months later, and no formal charges have been laid against me.”

Molokwane still suspended

However, according to NSA, Molokwane remained barred from participating in netball related activities.

“As things stand, Ms Molokwane is still suspended and will not be resuming her duties as president of the organisation, as outlined in World Netball’s official correspondence to (NSA) council members,” the federation said in a statement.

Meanwhile, World Netball confirmed that Molokwane had stepped down as a director of the global body’s board.

Despite her resignation, World Netball said the investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds and professional misconduct were ongoing.

“The findings of the disciplinary investigation have been passed on to an independent arbitration service who are now in the process of convening a disciplinary hearing,” World Netball said.

Complying with World Netball orders

Though Molokwane had resigned from the World Netball board, insisting the international federation had “no jurisdiction” over her, NSA confirmed that the global body still had the authority to continue its investigation.

The national federation would not defy its mother body’s orders that Molokwane remained suspended from any involvement in the sport, as NSA did not want to be suspended itself.

“Netball South Africa and its stakeholders – including players, coaches, administrators and umpires – would be severely affected should World Netball suspend the federation,” NSA said.

“It is for this reason that we have strictly complied with World Netball’s directives over the past six months. To us, netball comes first – and netball must always win.”